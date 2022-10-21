SkyView
Sumter Police continues search for suspect who shot and rammed into victim’s vehicle

Marcques Charles Wright, 25, of Sumter is accused of shooting into someone's car.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is still looking for a suspect connected to an incident in September.

Marcques Charles Wright, 25, of Sumter, is accused of driving to an Andrena Drive residence where he shot into an occupied vehicle and then rammed the side with his SUV.

No one was reported injured and Wright faces several charges in connection to the incident. He is known to be armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to 1-888-CRIME-SC or call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

