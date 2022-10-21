SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Women’s Networking Brunch, bringing women business owners together for annual event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming event aims to create an environment for women entrepreneurs to develop meaningful business relationships by networking.

A women’s Empowerment Brunch or WE Brunch will feature guest speakers, a curated market place and of course an elegant brunch.

Founder of “About Her Business” Monique Hill hosted several events through her organization that focus on helping women business owners to thrive.

This year’s brunch will take place Sunday, October 23, starting at 1:30 p.m., at the Capitol City Club in Columbia.

Details and ticket information can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Columbia Police Department Building
Columbia Police Department alleges former officer gave pass on tickets for sex
Nicholas Kelleher, 17
RCSD find teen missing since Monday

Latest News

Soda City Live: Benedict College Pre-Homecoming Concert
Soda City Live: John Lakin and Friends Pre-Homecoming Concert for Benedict College
Soda City Live: Third annual SC Strollathon "Rally For Rett"
Soda City Live: Third Annual SC “Strollathon” Rally for Rett at SC State House
Soda City Live: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail
Soda City Live Spirit Week: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail
Soda City Live: SC Football Hall of Fame
Soda City Live: SC Football Hall of Fame aims to put emphasis on education in football