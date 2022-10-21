Soda City Live: Women’s Networking Brunch, bringing women business owners together for annual event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming event aims to create an environment for women entrepreneurs to develop meaningful business relationships by networking.

A women’s Empowerment Brunch or WE Brunch will feature guest speakers, a curated market place and of course an elegant brunch.

Founder of “About Her Business” Monique Hill hosted several events through her organization that focus on helping women business owners to thrive.

This year’s brunch will take place Sunday, October 23, starting at 1:30 p.m., at the Capitol City Club in Columbia.

