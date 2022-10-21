Soda City Live: Third Annual SC “Strollathon” Rally for Rett at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina “Strollathon” rally for Rett- is returning to the South Carolina State House for its third year.

This event aims to spread awareness and raise funds for the international Rett syndrome foundation an organization that helps families impacted by Rett Syndrome- a neurological disorder that mostly affects females.

Stephanie Gives-Winckler is an advocate and mother who leads the local initiative and uses her daughter’s story of living with Rett Syndrome to encourage others and bring awareness.

There are several fundraising events leading up to the Strollathon, including a jewelry sale.

