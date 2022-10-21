SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: John Lakin and Friends Pre-Homecoming Concert for Benedict College

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Benedict College and Columbia gear up to celebrate another year of Homecoming, there is a pre-homecoming concert happening to kick things off featuring Gospel artist and songwriter John Lakin.

Saturday, October 22, join John Lakin and friends, along with the Benedict Gospel Choir and others as they take you to church!

The concert will take place in the Benedict College Gym at 6 p.m., that address is 1600 Harden Street Columbia, SC. Tickets can be found here.

Soda City Live: John Lakin and Friends Pre-Homecoming Concert for Benedict College
Soda City Live: John Lakin and Friends Pre-Homecoming Concert for Benedict College(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Columbia Police Department Building
Columbia Police Department alleges former officer gave pass on tickets for sex
Nicholas Kelleher, 17
RCSD find teen missing since Monday

Latest News

Soda City Live: Third annual SC Strollathon "Rally For Rett"
Soda City Live: Third Annual SC “Strollathon” Rally for Rett at SC State House
Soda City Live: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail
Soda City Live Spirit Week: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail
Soda City Live: SC Football Hall of Fame
Soda City Live: SC Football Hall of Fame aims to put emphasis on education in football
Soda City Live: Community Care Campaign
Soda City Live: Group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents