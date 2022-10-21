COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Benedict College and Columbia gear up to celebrate another year of Homecoming, there is a pre-homecoming concert happening to kick things off featuring Gospel artist and songwriter John Lakin.

Saturday, October 22, join John Lakin and friends, along with the Benedict Gospel Choir and others as they take you to church!

The concert will take place in the Benedict College Gym at 6 p.m., that address is 1600 Harden Street Columbia, SC. Tickets can be found here.

Soda City Live: John Lakin and Friends Pre-Homecoming Concert for Benedict College (clear)

