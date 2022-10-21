Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire.

The department was aided by Four Holes FD, Jamison FD, Rowesville FD, OSCO, and DPU. First responders arrived on the scene and found the 1-1/2 story home venting smoke and fire from the second floor.

Firefighters searched the building for occupants. The building was vacant and the fire was contained after about 30 minutes. No one was reported injured

The ODPS Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

