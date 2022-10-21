Midlands colleges among most difficult to get into in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ever wondered how South Carolina’s colleges stack up in terms of how difficult they are to get into?

South Carolina’s universities stack up in 2023:

(187) Wofford College (222) Columbia International University (267) Charleston Southern (274) Clemson University (309) USC Aiken (313) Furman (317) Southern Wesleyan University (320) Anderson College (345) Lander University (355) Newberry College (388) Erskine College (404) USC Upstate (415) University of South Carolina

The number in the parenthesis is the national difficulty ranking of the school. For more information on the hardest colleges to enter in America, click the link here.

