Midlands colleges among most difficult to get into in SC

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ever wondered how South Carolina’s colleges stack up in terms of how difficult they are to get into?

South Carolina’s universities stack up in 2023:

  1. (187) Wofford College
  2. (222) Columbia International University
  3. (267) Charleston Southern
  4. (274) Clemson University
  5. (309) USC Aiken
  6. (313) Furman
  7. (317) Southern Wesleyan University
  8. (320) Anderson College
  9. (345) Lander University
  10. (355) Newberry College
  11. (388) Erskine College
  12. (404) USC Upstate
  13. (415) University of South Carolina

The number in the parenthesis is the national difficulty ranking of the school. For more information on the hardest colleges to enter in America, click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

