Sumter man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Myron Andrews.

Officials say on Oct.7 and Oct. 8, Andrews forced a minor to touch him inappropriately.

Andrews was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $15,000 surety bond.

He was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor - third degree.

