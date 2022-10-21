SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw County firefighters gift 4-year-old boy new bike

Kershaw County Fire Service Station 17 gifts little boy a new bike.
Kershaw County Fire Service Station 17 gifts little boy a new bike.(Kershaw County Fire Service)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last Friday, Oct. 14, the Kershaw County Fire Service Station 17 responded to a 4-year-old child who had his foot stuck in his bike.

When crews arrived, they were able to free his foot, but the bike was no longer usable.

Members of KCFS then gathered to buy him a new bike.

Deputy Chief Bullard, Batt. Chief Teal, FF Josh McManus, and FF Hal Young made the special delivery on Monday.

According to the KCFS Facebook page, they believe the child has forgotten about the broken bike.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Pastor Marion Newton discussed the important of voting during his announcements.
Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status
Nicholas Kelleher, 17
RCSD find teen missing since Monday
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store

Latest News

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton
Virtual 5k and scholarship running in honor of Mother Emanuel church shooting victim
Percy is a 2-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday- Percy
breast cancer ribbon
Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k returns for 2022 this weekend
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K Part One
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K Part One