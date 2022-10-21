Kershaw County firefighters gift 4-year-old boy new bike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last Friday, Oct. 14, the Kershaw County Fire Service Station 17 responded to a 4-year-old child who had his foot stuck in his bike.

When crews arrived, they were able to free his foot, but the bike was no longer usable.

Members of KCFS then gathered to buy him a new bike.

Deputy Chief Bullard, Batt. Chief Teal, FF Josh McManus, and FF Hal Young made the special delivery on Monday.

According to the KCFS Facebook page, they believe the child has forgotten about the broken bike.

