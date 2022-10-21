SkyView
Irmo bank robbery suspect arrested in Texas

Deveon Gibbs, 28
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect in an Irmo bank robbery was arrested in Texas Thursday. Investigators said Deveon Gibbs was taken into custody in Harris County, TX.

On Aug. 19 Gibbs and a female accomplice are alleged to have approached workers at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd. The workers were performing maintenance on an ATM. The woman sprayed both workers with pepper spray after they were told it was a robbery.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said,

“This arrest would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Criminal Investigations Division here at the Irmo Police Department.”

“We received a huge amount of assistance that day from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Without that, this investigation would’ve taken a lot longer to get off the ground. This arrest would also not have been possible without the assistance of Sheriff Leon Lott and his Forensic Lab who was not only able to identify Mr. Gibbs, but also connect him to the robbery as well.”

Investigators said Gibbs is currently on Federal Probation for Bank Robbery in Texas. Once he is back in SC he will be charged with Bank Robbery, Kidnapping, Assault and Battery in the First Degree. He will be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

