Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

RCSD is asking the community for help in identifying this man.
RCSD is asking the community for help in identifying this man.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting.

RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Shots reported fired near Ridge View High School, RCSD investigating

Surveillance footage found a man that investigators want to speak with about the incident. Anyone with information about him or the shooting is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

This man was captured on video and RCSD is asking for assistance in identifying him.
This man was captured on video and RCSD is asking for assistance in identifying him.(RCSD)

