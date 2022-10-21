Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting.

RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.

Surveillance footage found a man that investigators want to speak with about the incident. Anyone with information about him or the shooting is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

This man was captured on video and RCSD is asking for assistance in identifying him. (RCSD)

