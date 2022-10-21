Gamecocks to play Texas A&M for possession of the Bonham Trophy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are set to play against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday. The game is scheduled for Saturday at the Williams-Brice Stadium with a 7:39 p.m. kickoff.

Last week the Gamecocks had a bye week and a chance to gather their energy. This will be the ninth meeting between UofSC and Texas A&M. Saturday’s game will determine the fate of the Bonham Trophy this year.

The contest started after an amateur historian, Richard Peterson, recommended ‘The Governor’s Trophy’ be named after James Butler Bonham, a hero of the Alamo and alum of UofSC. Peterson himself was a graduate of the university and had lived in San Antonio.

The recommendation was brought to TX Gov. Rick Perry and SC Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013 and a new tradition began. The trophy is exchanged between the governors of the two states after every game between the Gamecocks and the Aggies, the winner takes possession.

The trophy is displayed in the state capital, university or any location the governor may choose. Two weeks after the game the trophy is returned to the Alamo until the next game.

The last time the teams played was in Oct. of 2021. The No.17 ranked Texas built a strong lead in the first half at 33-0. UofSC rallied in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Aggies, the game finished 44-14.

Fans headed to Saturday’s game were advised by law enforcement to be aware of traffic in the area due to the SC State Fair and other events in Columbia that might add to congestion.

