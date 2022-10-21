SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks to play Texas A&M for possession of the Bonham Trophy

'Western Artwork' is used as the Bonham Trophy and was created by sculptor Jeff Gottfried.
'Western Artwork' is used as the Bonham Trophy and was created by sculptor Jeff Gottfried.(UofSC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are set to play against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday. The game is scheduled for Saturday at the Williams-Brice Stadium with a 7:39 p.m. kickoff.

Last week the Gamecocks had a bye week and a chance to gather their energy. This will be the ninth meeting between UofSC and Texas A&M. Saturday’s game will determine the fate of the Bonham Trophy this year.

The contest started after an amateur historian, Richard Peterson, recommended ‘The Governor’s Trophy’ be named after James Butler Bonham, a hero of the Alamo and alum of UofSC. Peterson himself was a graduate of the university and had lived in San Antonio.

The recommendation was brought to TX Gov. Rick Perry and SC Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013 and a new tradition began. The trophy is exchanged between the governors of the two states after every game between the Gamecocks and the Aggies, the winner takes possession.

The trophy is displayed in the state capital, university or any location the governor may choose. Two weeks after the game the trophy is returned to the Alamo until the next game.

The last time the teams played was in Oct. of 2021. The No.17 ranked Texas built a strong lead in the first half at 33-0. UofSC rallied in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Aggies, the game finished 44-14.

Fans headed to Saturday’s game were advised by law enforcement to be aware of traffic in the area due to the SC State Fair and other events in Columbia that might add to congestion.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Nicholas Kelleher, 17
RCSD find teen missing since Monday
Tax incentive approved for mall development
Residents react to potential developments coming to Richland Mall Property
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers
WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 21, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A warming trend will start today and temperatures will warm up as we start the workweek
Rise in RSV and Flu cases in kids
Rise in RSV and Flu cases in kids