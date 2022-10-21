Furry Friend Friday- Percy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Percy is a 2-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Percy is one of many dogs we rescue from our local municipal shelters where any dog can be at risk of euthanasia, especially larger dogs like Percy. Percy was actually scheduled to be euthanized on October 7 at 3:00 p.m. We couldn’t save him until we had a foster lined up and thankfully his wonderful foster mama stepped forward and took him in! We are so glad we could give Percy a second chance at life!

Percy is a wonderful dog! He is such a goofball and will make you laugh 100 times a day. Percy is potty trained, crate trained, and very treat-motivated. He knows how to sit and lie down and will even give you his paw when he’s excited! Percy turns on those hound vocals and makes the cutest howling noises when he gets excited. He is an expert snuggler and would love to keep you warm in this cold weather!

Percy walks beautifully on a leash. He gets along great with other dogs but gets a little too excited around cats. Percy’s foster mother says he is a delight to watch and will bring so much joy into someone’s life!

Percy’s adoption fee is only $50 right now which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccines, and microchip. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

