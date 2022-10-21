FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A warming trend will start today and temperatures will warm up as we start the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Another cold morning in the 30 for your Friday

Daytime highs will reach the 70s starting today and continue into the start of the week

Warmer weather will slowly move in as we approach the start of the workweek.

In the tropics, we are not expecting tropical development in the next 5 days

First Alert Summary

Friday has brought another cold start with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Highs reach around 70 by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

This morning is not cold enough for frost in the area, but we could see another morning with temperatures in the upper 30s.

It turns warmer for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Dry weather will stay in place for the weekend and the next chance of rain will arrive next week

In the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico the tropics remain quiet!

Forecast Update

Friday: 30s for the AM with sunshine for the afternoon and highs near 69.

Saturday: Lows in the low 40s and highs climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny.

Sunday: 40s for the AM with sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Lows in the low 50s then warming to near 77 under sunny skies.

Tuesday: Pleasant start in the low to mid 50s with highs topping out in the upper 70s as clouds move back in.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.

