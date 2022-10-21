Early voting opens Monday for the SC 2022 General Election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early voting opens Monday in the South Carolina 2022 General Election.
The South Carolina Election Commission said the voting period runs from Oct 24 until Nov. 5. Voters are required to present a valid photo ID.
The commission said locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but advised voters should check with their area offices in local elections.
This year saw Gov. Henry McMaster sign into law an election reform bill in May. This implemented changes to early voting and absentee voting, more information about the bill can be found here.
IDs being accepted include:
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicle ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
Voting centers for the Midlands are:
CALHOUN COUNTY:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
CLARENDON:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
FAIRFIELD:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180
KERSHAW:
- Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
LEE:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010
- Lynchburg Police Department Building: 106 Main Street, Lynchburg, SC 29080
LEXINGTON:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Room 130, Lexington, SC 29072
- Midlands Technical College (B & L Campus): 423 College Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
- Midlands Technical College (Harbison Campus): 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063
- Pelion Branch Library: 206 Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29123
- West Columbia Community Center: 754 B. Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169
NEWBERRY:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108
ORANGEBURG:
- Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- North Challenge Center – North Family Community School: 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112
- Vance Senior Center: 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163
RICHLAND:
- Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204
- Institute Of Innovation (R2i2): 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229
- Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29063
- Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center: 150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, SC 29061
- Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223
SALUDA:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138
SUMTER:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
- FJ DeLaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Road, Wedgefield, 29168
More information about the election, early voting, and the SC Election Commission can be found at the link here.
