Clemson and Syracuse face off in undefeated showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A showdown between two undefeated teams is set for Saturday, Oct. 22. Clemson will play Syracuse at Memorial Stadium with a noon kick-off.

Saturday marks the first time in the 81-season history at Memorial Stadium that Clemson will host a game between two undefeated teams with records of 6-0 or better.

The Death Valley match has the Tigers looking to bring down another undefeated challenger. So far this season Clemson has beaten four teams that were undefeated before crossing paths with them. Georgia Tech, Furman, Wake Forest, and NC State all fell to the Tigers.

Saturday’s game is a homecoming for the Tigers, the team has been on back-to-back games in ACC road games over the last two weeks. Clemson enters the game on a 37-game home winning streak. If they win they will take possession of the longest home winning streak in ACC history. Florida State holds the current record, which ran from 1992 to 2001.

Syracuse and Clemson have met 11 times before. The last time the teams played was Oct. 15, 2021, and ended in a victory for Clemson 17-14.

