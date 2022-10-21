SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Nicholas Kelleher, 17
RCSD find teen missing since Monday
Tax incentive approved for mall development
Residents react to potential developments coming to Richland Mall Property
Columbia Police Department Building
Columbia Police Department alleges former officer gave pass on tickets for sex

Latest News

FILE - A fisherman navigates past an inoperative oil drill on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela,...
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
Rise in RSV and Flu cases in kids
Rise in RSV and Flu cases in kids
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K Part One
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 5K Part One