Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student has been charged with bringing a knife to school.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20 in the afternoon. School administrators were alerted that the teen had the knife. The knife was found in the teen’s backpack, where he admitted it was located.

The Westwood High student was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and released to his parent.

No one was threatened or harmed by the knife.

