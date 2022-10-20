Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Churches across the country are tax-exempt, but that exemption comes with rules.

A WIS viewer contacted the station raising concerns about an Oct. 9 service at Jehovah Mission Baptist Church in Sumter.

The church-published YouTube video shows Pastor Marion Newton discussing the importance of voting during his announcements. At the 30-minute mark of the video, he then references a pamphlet. He said:

“I’ve asked the ushers to pass this flyer out on behalf of Citizens for Progress, that’s that organization that was very active when the school board was not where we wanted to be. These are the names of the people that we are supporting. Of course, you have the freedom to vote like you want to vote. If you live in one of these areas, these 9 areas, and we have the candidate by each area. Please take one and let us get people on the board that care about our children and not personal means ok?”

The viewer forwarded WIS an email containing the flyer appearing to be sent from the church. It features the names of nine candidates running for the nine open seats on the Sumter County School Board, endorsed by the organization Citizens for Progress.

Attempts to contact Citizens for Progress were not successful.

IRS regulations lay out that churches can educate voters and encourage voting, but pastors cannot promote candidates in official meetings.

A spokesperson for the IRS declined to comment on the situation.

University of South Carolina Department of Political Science Chair Kirk Randazzo said churches across the political spectrum have been becoming more active in recent years.

“Churches are becoming more mobilized and engaged in politics and as someone that studies the Constitution, the notion that there is a separation of church and state is something that goes back to the founding fathers and to see churches regardless of their ideology sort of push those boundaries, that’s a little disappointing to me,” he said.

WIS showed Randazzo the video.

“This is, I think an example, albeit a very serious example, of churches across the ideological spectrum toeing the line when it comes to separation of church and state,” he said.

Newton told WIS he would need to speak with his lawyer before commenting.

