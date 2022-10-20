SkyView
Sumter Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

