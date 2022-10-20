SkyView
South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs.

The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said, “The Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program provides an opportunity for states to strengthen ties between local farmers, ranchers, food businesses and schools, and gives students access to nutritious foods unique to the area they live in, building stronger connections across local communities.”

The agreement will impact over 800,000 students in SC. More information about it can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

