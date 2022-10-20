SkyView
South Carolina Run for the Fallen to pay tribute across the state

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Run for the Fallen is paying tribute to the men and women that have died in service to America this weekend. The run will take place over three days and span 122 miles from Charleston to the State House.

At the end of the run, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will join organizers at the presentation of personalized flags in honor of the fallen to their families.

The run is organized by Honor and Remember of South Carolina and is in its 4th annual year. A team of runners will depart on Oct. 21 from Liberty Square in Charleston at 6:15 p.m. Over the route, they will recognize over 400 members of the military from SC.

Each mile marker is dedicated to an individual servicemember and the runners plan to pay tribute at each one. The tribute includes a reading of name, rank, branch of service, date of death, and a ceremonial planting of an American flag and Honor and Remember flag.

The trip will head to North Charleston, Goose Creek, Berkeley County, Orangeburg County, Holly HIll, Santee, Elloree, Calhoun County, Saint Matthew, Lexington County, Cayce, Richland County, and Columbia. The run will end at the State House at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

More information about the run can be found at the link here.

