Soda City Live Spirit Week: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All week long leading to Halloween, we have been celebrating spooktacular activities and attractions around the Midlands.

For our segment today we focused on “Dark Castles” Haunted Terror Trail located in Elgin, South Carolina.

Dark Castles has a trail, haunted house, and more and will run through November.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

