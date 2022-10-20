SkyView
Soda City Live: SC Football Hall of Fame aims to put emphasis on education in football

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you feel like there is more of an emphasis for student-athletes to win championships and titles and not enough into education, you aren’t alone.

SC Football Hall of fame recognizes that students in South Carolina are ranked low for college and career readiness and are struggling.

Their mission is to not only celebrate the athletic accomplishments of individuals in our state but to empower youth through education.

The foundation hosts a banquet every year to honor spectacular athletes in the state.

To vote or for more information, click here.

