SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store

RCSD searching for man who stole thousands of dollars in Medicine from Sam's Club
RCSD searching for man who stole thousands of dollars in Medicine from Sam's Club(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club.

Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m.

The man put dozens of boxes of Flonase and Prilosec valued at over $3000 in his cart, then walked out of the store.

RCSD searching for man who stole thousands of dollars in Medicine from Sam's Club
RCSD searching for man who stole thousands of dollars in Medicine from Sam's Club(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

He appears to have dark hair pulled back into a bun and left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone who has information on this man’s identity or this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Columbia Police Department Building
Columbia Police Department alleges former officer gave pass on tickets for sex
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

Latest News

Statewide Earthquake Prep
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
Pastor Marion Newton discussed the important of voting during his announcements.
Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status
Westwood High student arrested for carrying a knife on campus
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus
Bobby Eaddy speaks at SC State’s commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the Orangeburg...
Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72