RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club.
Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m.
The man put dozens of boxes of Flonase and Prilosec valued at over $3000 in his cart, then walked out of the store.
He appears to have dark hair pulled back into a bun and left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.
Anyone who has information on this man’s identity or this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
