RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club.

Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m.

The man put dozens of boxes of Flonase and Prilosec valued at over $3000 in his cart, then walked out of the store.

RCSD searching for man who stole thousands of dollars in Medicine from Sam's Club (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

He appears to have dark hair pulled back into a bun and left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone who has information on this man’s identity or this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

