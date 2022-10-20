SkyView
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

(Richland One)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

