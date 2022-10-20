SkyView
Orangeburg teen found guilty in shooting death of 17-year-old

Kari Kayshon Ryant, 19, of Orangeburg,
Kari Kayshon Ryant, 19, of Orangeburg,
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager has been found guilty in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Orangeburg County.

A jury found Kari Kayshon Ryant, 19, of Orangeburg, guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Naja Sanders. Ryant is scheduled to be sentenced in Jan. next year.

In May of 2020, Sanders was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of his head on Whitman St. near Plywood St. A passerby noticed his body in the roadway and called the police. His mother said her son had left home earlier that day with Ryant.

Investigators said Ryant turned himself in the night of the murder. Ryant told police during questioning that he and Sanders had parted shortly before the murder and that he’d learned of the shooting by phone calls and text messages.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety found surveillance footage of the two teens walking near the shooting site. The video showed the moment of the shooting and Ryant leaving the scene.

During the investigation, Ryant’s phone was examined. His search history showed he researched how to remove gunshot residue shortly after the murder before surrendering.

Ryant was 17-year-old at the time of the shooting, and he was charged as an adult.

Solicitor David Pascoe stated, “This is another example of our failed Juvenile Justice system and having too many illegal guns on our streets. The defendant had an extensive juvenile record that includes involvement with guns. Now, one teenager is dead and another will be spending a significant amount of time in prison.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

