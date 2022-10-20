SkyView
Man convicted in Brittanee Drexel case being evaluated, new mugshot released

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The man convicted in the 2009 kidnapping, rape and murder of Brittanee Drexel has been transported to a facility in Columbia.

According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Raymond Moody is currently at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Moody was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges connected to Drexel’s disappearance and death.

FULL COVERAGE | The Brittanee Drexel Case

The SCDC spokesperson said Moody will remain at the Kirkland facility for around a month or two, adding that it is common procedure for male inmates.

During that time, the spokesperson also said Moody will be evaluated “for medical, mental health, education and other issues that will determine which prison he will be assigned to permanently.”

A new mugshot of Moody was also released.

