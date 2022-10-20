Limited amount of iHealth COVID-19 home test faulty, DHEC say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a limited amount of iHealth at-home test kits may have faulty result cartridges.

DHEC attributes these results to a manufacturer error. Officials say those kits may return inaccurate results including an absent or very faint control line.

Anyone with a faulty kit should contact a DHEC county health department for replacement kits.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.