SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

HBO to release docuseries exploring Murdaugh family

Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A docuseries exploring the history of the Murdaugh family is coming to HBO Max on Nov 3. The company released a trailer Wednesday on social media and Youtube.

The company described the series in a trailer, “This three-part docuseries explores the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Columbia Police Department Building
Columbia Police Department alleges former officer gave pass on tickets for sex

Latest News

Earthquake graphic.
South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill
WIS First Alert Weather Oct. 20, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warmer temperatures will move in as we approach the weekend.
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel