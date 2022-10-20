HBO to release docuseries exploring Murdaugh family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A docuseries exploring the history of the Murdaugh family is coming to HBO Max on Nov 3. The company released a trailer Wednesday on social media and Youtube.

The company described the series in a trailer, “This three-part docuseries explores the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.”

