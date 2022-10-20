SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Another cold night tonight, then warmer temps for the weekend

By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect more frost for tonight as temps dip into the mid to low 30s once again!

First Alert Headlines

  • Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 30s once again, so cover up the plants you want to save!
  • Highs reach the upper 60s Friday afternoon.
  • Mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions.
  • Upper 70s Monday with sunny skies.
  • Few chances of showers Wednesday into the weekend.
  • In the tropics, things are quiet for now.
First Alert Summary

We were close to a record this morning, but not quite cold enough, our low got down to 33 and the record was 31.

Tonight will be cold as well, lows are down to the mid to lower 30s with clear skies. Expect more frost, so another night of covering up the plants is needed if you so choose!

A trough in the jet stream lingers over the region allowing for the cold air to stay in place tonight and Friday, so temperatures will remain below average. Highs are a bit warmer by Friday afternoon with upper 60s.

Saturday morning we have upper 30s in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon. Skies are sunny as high pressure builds into the region with a weak ridge in the jet stream.

Sunday will have a bit more of a breeze with mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs are once again in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday is sunny with lows near 50 and highs in the upper 70s. High pressure dominates keeping our skies clear.

We see a little more humidity by Tuesday, which leads to partly cloudy skies. Other than that expect warmer temps in the low 50s in the AM and near 80 by the afternoon.

In the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico the tropics are still quiet.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Frost possible again! Lows in the mid to low 30s with mostly clear skies.

Friday: 30s for the AM with sunshine for the afternoon and highs near 69.

Saturday: Lows in the low 40s and highs climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny.

Sunday: 40s for the AM with sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Lows in the low 50s then warming to near 77 under sunny skies.

Tuesday: Pleasant start in the low to mid 50s with highs topping out in the upper 70s as clouds move back in.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.

