FIRST ALERT- Warmer temperatures will move in as we approach the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Daytime highs will reach the 60s Thursday afternoon for the last time this week

Lows will again drop to the 30s Friday morning, but warm up to the low 70s by afternoon

Warmer weather will slowly move in as we approach the weekend.

In the tropics, things are quiet now

First Alert Summary

Thursday afternoon will be another mostly sunny day, warming highs a few more degrees into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday morning will be another chilly one with temperatures out the door in the upper 30s. For the afternoon temperatures should climb to near 70 under bright sunny skies.

The weekend is looking beautiful with temperatures closer to normal with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures stay warm into next week with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

The chance for a few showers returns next Wednesday through Friday.

In the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico the tropics are still quiet.

Forecast Update

Thursday: Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday: 30s for the AM with sunshine for the afternoon and highs near 70.

Saturday: Lows in the low 40s and highs climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Sunday: 40s for the AM with sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Lows in the low 50s then warming to near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Pleasant start in the mid 50s with highs topping out in the lower 80s as clouds move back in.

