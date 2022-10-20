SkyView
Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government's call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border near the desert city of Yuma, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is refusing the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers placed over the summer near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

It’s the latest immigration policy flap between Republican border states and the Biden administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

