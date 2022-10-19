Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects.

The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun.

The victim’s home security system recorded the burglary. Investigators identified the suspects as Tanna Annette Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Teresa Oliver, 31. Both women are from the Lexington area.

Warrants were issued for the women on 1st Degree Burglary and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Anyone with information about their location is encouraged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

