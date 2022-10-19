SkyView
Sumter County deputies searching for missing man with dementia

Willie Lee Humes - missing Sumter County man
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating 67-year-old Willie Lee Humes.

Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and suffers from dementia.

Investigators believe Humes walked off from his home and have been looking for him along Skinner Road in Sumter County near I-95.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray sleeves, gray pants, and no shoes.

SCSO is asking anyone who sees Willie Humes to contact 9-1-1 or call 803-436-2000.

