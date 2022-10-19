Sumter County deputies searching for missing man with dementia

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating 67-year-old Willie Lee Humes.

Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and suffers from dementia.

Investigators believe Humes walked off from his home and have been looking for him along Skinner Road in Sumter County near I-95.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray sleeves, gray pants, and no shoes.

SCSO is asking anyone who sees Willie Humes to contact 9-1-1 or call 803-436-2000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.