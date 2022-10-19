SkyView
Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired.

Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing challenges with their pregnancy like “Hope For Life Pregnancy Center” in Camden which also provides tools, resources, and supplies to those in crisis. For more information click here.

