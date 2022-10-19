Soda City Live: Group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Like a good neighbor, a group of canvassers are going door to door, visiting residents to check in on them.

“Love your neighbor as yourself”, that’s what Bible says and that’s the motto of the local Midlands group “Community Care Campaign”.

This group of individuals has made it their duty to canvas the Greenview area simply asking residents if they are ok.

A group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents. (clear)

Canvassers hope that other people will be inspired and that the initiative expands everywhere.

The next meeting will be Saturday, October 22nd from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and they will meet at 704 Gabriel Street in Columbia

A group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents. (clear)

They will also host a 411 Fest on Saturday, November 5th to ensure the community has resources to help them with other concerns.

A group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents. (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.