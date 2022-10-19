Soda City Live: Camden Dance Academy now enrolling students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Children at a local Midlands dance academy not only have an opportunity to grow their dance skills but also get to grow into a family.

Dance Extraordinaire has had a place in the Camden community for over 30 years.

The program specializes in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Clogging, Acrobatic Arts, Contemporary, Hip-hop, and more.

Dance Extraordinaire offers lessons for children 3 to adults with registration open from now until February 1, 2023.

They are located at 410 Rutledge St, Camden SC, 29020. For registration information or more details, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.