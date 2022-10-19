Soda City Live: Camden Dance Academy now enrolling students
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Children at a local Midlands dance academy not only have an opportunity to grow their dance skills but also get to grow into a family.
Dance Extraordinaire has had a place in the Camden community for over 30 years.
The program specializes in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Clogging, Acrobatic Arts, Contemporary, Hip-hop, and more.
Dance Extraordinaire offers lessons for children 3 to adults with registration open from now until February 1, 2023.
They are located at 410 Rutledge St, Camden SC, 29020. For registration information or more details, click here.
