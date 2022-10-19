Prisma Health to participate in DEA Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Oct. 29 is DEA Drug Take Back Day and Prisma Health is taking part in the annual event.

The organization said the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their participating hospitals.

The drop-off sites are:

Midlands’ hospital collection sites

Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia

Collection station in front of 9 Richland Medical Park at the corner of Harden Street Extension and Broad Street.

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter

Collection station in front of the Medical Office Building 2 (MOB2)

Upstate hospitals collection sites

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

In front of the main entrance (Take Back Bin is next to Upstate Pharmacy on 1st floor)

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

In front of the main entrance (Take Back Bin is inside the Main Entrance)

Prisma Health Hillcrest Memorial Hospital

In front of ER entrance (Take Back Bin is outside next to ER Entrance)

Prisma Health said last year over 372 tons of prescription drugs were returned nationwide at 4,982 locations. The initiative aims to remove unused prescription drugs from circulation and prevent overdoses, abuse, or accidental poisonings. More information about the day can be found at the link here.

