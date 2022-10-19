SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say

Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother with a sword during an argument.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man in Missouri has been charged with fatally stabbing his brother with a sword, authorities said.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Aaron K. Winn has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to a Kansas City, Missouri, home Thursday after receiving a call about a cutting.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim on the front porch with a sword through his chest, KCTV reported.

Authorities said Winn had originally told them his brother, Karl, had taken his own life before telling them he had an argument with his brother over an oven.

Court documents stated the argument was “regarding the oven being shut off while Winn was trying to cook a pizza.” The documents continued that Winn “conveyed in the interview that he was unhappy with the victim’s lack of ownership of what [he] classified as an ‘evil’ wrongdoing regarding the oven.”

According to the documents, Winn then proceeded to show officers a Facebook video in which he threatened to kill his brother. As it turned out, he had livestreamed the confrontation.

Winn is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County...
DeSantis’ election crimes arrests confuse some suspects
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel