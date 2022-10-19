SkyView
Man charged in Brittanee Drexel murder to face judge Wednesday

Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to...
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies. He has since been charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual assault in the 2009 death of Brittanee Drexel.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 10 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing a 17-year-old in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Brittanee Drexel case, will face a Georgetown County judge at 10 a.m.

Investigators say he kidnapped, assaulted and killed Drexel, a New York teen who was vacationing in Myrtle Beach during Spring Break on April 25, 2009.

Prosecutors have not provided details about the reason for the hearing.

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach.(Source: Drexel family, Georgetown County Detention Center)

Georgetown County deputies say Moody confessed after he was charged on May 4 with obstruction of justice. Authorities said that Moody strangled Drexel on the same night that he kidnapped her.

Drexel’s body was later recovered in the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County after Moody revealed the location.

Moody was named in 2012 as a person of interest in her disappearance and is not a stranger to law enforcement. He served more the 20 years in a California prison for some similar charges including rape and kidnapping of a child under 14.

Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel(Contributed)

