Health U: Breast Reconstruction Surgery

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Statistics show that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. For many women, a big part of treatment is breast reconstruction after a lumpectomy or mastectomy.

Dr. Kiandra Scott of Lexington Surgery at Lexington Medical Center specializes in breast reconstruction surgery and breaks down how the procedure works and its benefits for women post-cancer.

