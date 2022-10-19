FIRST ALERT WEATHER-There is another chance of frost in the area Thursday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT - Thursday morning for possible frost and morning lows in the 30s

Daytime highs will reach the 60s Wednesday - Friday and keep us well below average.

Warmer weather will slowly move in as we approach the weekend.

In the tropics, things are quiet now

wis (wis)

First Alert Summary

Another First Alert weather day for Thursday AM with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Thursday AM comes with lighter winds, so we may see more widespread frost and even a few spots to the north could see a light freeze. Highs on Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 60s under bright sunny skies.

Friday will be another cold start with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Highs reach around 70 by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

It turns warmer for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

In the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico the tropics remain quiet!

wis (wis)

Forecast Update

Wednesday: Morning lows in the upper 30s. High temps reach the low 60s with sunshine.

First Alert Wednesday Night: Clear and cold with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the mid 60s with sunshine.

Friday: 30s for the AM with sunshine for the afternoon and highs around 70.

Saturday: Lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Sunday: 40s for the AM with sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with mid 70s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.