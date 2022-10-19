Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office searching for home burglary suspects caught on video

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two home burglary suspects.

The incident happened on Monday at a home on Broom Mill Road in the Ridgeway area of Fairfield County.

The victim, Becky Summey, came home from work to find her things scattered on the living room floor, and footage on her security cameras of the two suspects entering her home.

Summey said the suspects stole more than $3,000 worth of items, including a handgun and jewelry.

“If it can happen here, it’s going to happen everywhere because I didn’t think anybody even knew our road existed, it’s so far out,” she said.

Investigators say the security footage was critical to identifying the suspects: Tanna Annette Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Teresa Oliver, 31, both from the Lexington area.

The Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for each of them, for charges of 1st-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“What we do see in a lot of burglaries is video, but the video is of poor quality, or the video cameras are not placed in ideal locations,” Brad Douglas, Chief Deputy for the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, said. “This recent one was probably the best security video footage we’ve seen for a burglary that we’ve worked.”

Summey said she feels violated, but also has a renewed resolve to do everything she can to protect her home moving forward.

“You’ve got to be vigilant,” she said. “These people are getting very brave and bold, they’re learning new tricks.”

Summey already has five cameras inside her home, and she will be purchasing more outside her home. Additionally, she plans to be more mindful about checking windows and watching for suspicious cars in her neighborhood.

According to Douglas, burglaries like this one pick up in the months leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Some steps to take to protect your home include ensuring that all doors are locked and deadbolted, and ensuring windows are locked.

In this case, the two suspects entered the home through an unlocked window.

Douglas also encourages families to purchase a high-quality security system like the one Summey has.

This is because, in the event that you are the victim of a burglary, law enforcement will be able to more easily identify the intruders.

However, Douglas said good neighbors are the most effective tool to combat burglaries.

“You could have security systems, but the best security in the world is to have a good, nosy neighbor,” he said. “Reach out to your neighbors, even if you don’t talk to them much, and let them know when you’re going to be out of town and vice versa and exchange contact information with them because what we tell folks is they know their neighborhood better than anybody. They know when something doesn’t look right, and they can call us. Rather than if we have an officer patrolling through there, they don’t necessarily know what doesn’t look right.”

Summey said she is pleading with other homeowners to “be proactive.”

“Expect it to happen to you, and hope that it doesn’t,” she said.

Anyone with information on these suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 803-635-4141 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

