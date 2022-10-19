Columbia Police Department alleges former officer gave pass on tickets for sex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported to state law enforcement officials allegations that a former officer abused his position to get sex in exchange for not writing three traffic tickets.

The former officer is Matthew Underwood and he told WIS the allegations are not true.

The allegations are found in documents CPD provided to the Criminal Justice Academy, the state agency which manages law enforcement certifications.

Leaders with the CJA’s Law Enforcement Training Council voted to accept the allegations of misconduct on Wednesday, effectively suspending Underwood’s law enforcement certification unless and until Underwood asks for a contested case hearing that results in his favor.

CJA documents show Underwood resigned in May, and the department’s original submission to the CJA for Underwood’s departure did not reflect any of the allegations. The new documents allege he abused his position, left his post, and violated the department’s conduct policy.

It specifically describes an April 9, 2022 incident where CPD alleges Underwood ran the license tag of a car, finding it belonged to a different vehicle. He then found the woman driving the car had a suspended license.

The document reads in part:

The citizen agreed to meet Underwood down the street in a parking lot behind a closed business. There they had sex.

The department alleges Underwood and the woman “met up” “several more times in the following days.”

The department alleges the woman told a private investigator who notified the department.

On Sept. 21, CPD’s Command Review Board unanimously sustained the allegations.

Underwood is not facing any criminal cases for the allegations but CPD has stated that SLED was requested by Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook to investigate.

He told WIS he was not aware of the vote. It’s unclear if he’ll attempt to formally contest the allegations. He told WIS he has a new job and was under the impression from CPD that he had been cleared of the allegations.

He said he resigned in May in the aftermath of a car crash.

