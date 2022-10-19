BMW investing $1.7 billion in new Upstate facility, electric vehicles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg.

The company said the new high-voltage battery assembly facility in Woodruff near Plant Spartanburg will create 300 new jobs, encompass over one million square feet and produce next-generation batteries for fully electric vehicles.

With a commitment to strengthening its regional supply chain, the BMW Group said it aims to purchase battery cells for its electric vehicles where production takes place.

Future home of BMW signs (WHNS)

Plant Spartanburg currently produces lithium-ion battery modules for the two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles built at the plant, the BMW X3 xDrive30e and BMW X5 xDrive45e. In 2021, nearly 70,000 electrified BMWs were built on-site. The plant also produces the BMW X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles and four BMW M models. Production of the all-new hybrid-electric BMW XM will begin later this year.

“This is a very important step for Plant Spartanburg as we continue our legacy of producing high-quality vehicles, and build on the success of the last 30 years,” said BMW Manufacturing President and CEO Dr. Robert Engelhorn. “With this latest investment, we futureproof our operations and prepare the plant for electrification and new technologies, ensuring both the long-term success of our company and our position as an attractive and viable employer in the state of South Carolina.”

To learn more about BMW’s Upstate manufacturing operations, click here.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.