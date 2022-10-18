WATCH: Funeral service held for Atlantic Beach councilman, wife, cousin killed in shootings

CONWAY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral service for an Atlantic Beach town councilman, his wife and cousin is being held today at Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway.

Jim DeWitt, Gloria DeWitt and Natasha Stevens were shot and killed in early October. Jim and Gloria were shot at their home in Richland County.

Their son, Matthew, is a suspect in their deaths as well as the death of Stevens, which also happened Sunday in Horry County.

Warrants state evidence from Stevens’ death includes a confession from Matthew DeWitt and that he “knowingly and willingly” shot her multiple times inside a home along Highway 319.

