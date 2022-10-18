South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations.

Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.

The organization was founded in Charleston at a pilot location. It opened a second location in Columbia in 2021. The organization said it plans to provide services in the Upstate.

Turn90 said over 5,000 people are released from prison in SC every year. Nationwide 62% of people released from prison are re-arrested within three years. Turn90 reports only 22% of Turn90 graduates have ever been re-arrested, and 68% retain employment for at least six months after leaving the program.

Turn90 Founder and Executive Director, Amy Barch said, “It benefits us all when we provide a successful pathway from prison to the community. South Carolina has been and continues to be a critical partner in our effort to expand effective prison reentry services across the state.”

