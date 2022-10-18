Soda City Live: Spooky experiments part three - teeth brushing with Sugar Dragons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is less than a week away and children everywhere will be indulging in sweets and candy galore, but that can’t be good for your teeth!

Dr. Kathie Williams and Kendal Turner with EdVenture Children’s Museum share ways to encourage your little one to keep the plaque away with sugar dragons.

We highly recommend showing them this video Monday, October 31st!

For more information on EdVenture Children’s Museum, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.