SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Spirit Week - pretty and traditional pumpkins

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids, traditional pumpkin carving may be the answer, but what if you don’t want to deal with the mess?

Pretty pumpkins or pumpkin painting may be less of a mess. With acrylic paint, brushes, glitter, bows, or pumpkin decorations you can make whatever your heart desires.

Soda City Live hosts Billie Jean Shaw and Sierra Artemus walk you through the process.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Congaree landlord's home catches fire days after WIS investigation.
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SLED and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the DJJ Tuesday morning.
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
Jimmy Morton
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
Clemson University
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
SC school report cards highlight educational successes, shortcomings

Latest News

Soda City Live: Hard hats with heart field day
Soda City Live: Hard Hat with Heart Field Day
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments
Soda City Live: Spooky experiments part three - teeth brushing with Sugar Dragons
Soda City Live: Hard hats with heart field day
Soda City Live: Hard hats with heart field day
Soda City Live: Sugar Dragons - proper teeth care
Soda City Live: Spooky Experiments Part 3 - Teeth Brushing with Sugar Dragons