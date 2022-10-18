Soda City Live: Hard Hat with Heart Field Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you know employees in the construction sector are at a notably higher risk for heart disease and stroke due to environmental and lifestyle factors?

That’s according to the American Heart Association.

But a movement Hard Hats with Heart is devoted to bringing awareness and will be hosting a field day to help get employees engaged and encourage them to prioritize their health.

Chairman Will Anderson joins us to share more on the event. Click here for more info.

